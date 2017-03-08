Gadsden patriot group fundraising to ...

Gadsden patriot group fundraising to bring traveling Vietnam wall to area

Tuesday Mar 7

The Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall is so far scheduled to be in Gadsden the week of May11-15 and will be set up next to Gadsden's Convention Hall. "We want to give 'em a welcome home," Rick Vaughn said.

Gadsden, AL

