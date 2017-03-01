Drugs suspected after inmates fall ill at Alabama jail
Officials say three prisoners had to be taken to a hospital Wednesday night from the Etowah County jail in Gadsden. The health problems happened almost simultaneously, and authorities suspect the prisoners were under the influence of some substance.
