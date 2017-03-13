Baby skull piece missing, possible evidence in murder trial
A piece of a baby's skull that could be evidence in the murder trial of the boy's parents is missing. The Gadsden Times reports that during a Thursday court hearing, a prosecutor said that a "relatively small" piece of the skull may have been destroyed and not returned to Etowah County.
