Baby skull piece missing, possible evidence in murder trial

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A piece of a baby's skull that could be evidence in the murder trial of the boy's parents is missing. The Gadsden Times reports that during a Thursday court hearing, a prosecutor said that a "relatively small" piece of the skull may have been destroyed and not returned to Etowah County.

