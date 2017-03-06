Authorities seek Colorado woman in po...

Authorities seek Colorado woman in pot investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Alabama Live

Etowah County officials say they are looking for a Colorado woman in connection with the seizure of almost 50 pounds of marijuana they say she was delivering. Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander Phil Sims said authorities have drug trafficking warrants for Erin Lee Howe of Parker, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12) Feb '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
Jonathan Cash Jan '17 Helpplease 1
Jonathan Cash Jan '17 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan '17 amford9600 10
Serious women only need respond (Jul '11) Dec '16 leann 3
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec '16 Gsdman 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC