Authorities seek Colorado woman in pot investigation
Etowah County officials say they are looking for a Colorado woman in connection with the seizure of almost 50 pounds of marijuana they say she was delivering. Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander Phil Sims said authorities have drug trafficking warrants for Erin Lee Howe of Parker, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC