Alabama bill would require porn filters on all Internet devices
Selling a smartphone or other Internet reading device without a pornography filter would become a crime under a bill before the Alabama House of Representatives. Adults who want their filters turned off would have to pay a $20 fee and request the deactivation in writing, under HB 428, a bill filed earlier this month by Rep. Jack Williams, R-Vestavia Hills.
