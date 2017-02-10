The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. , the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net loss of approximately $177,000, or per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, as compared to a net loss of approximately $103,000, or per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2015. For the six-month period ended December 31, 2016 the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $283,000 as compared to a net loss of approximately $209,000 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.