Suit claims error led to mistaken cremation of Alabama woman

Thursday Feb 2

Sarah Edwards filed suit against Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton, his assistant and the county claiming the body of 68-year-old Clara Edwards was mistakenly identified following a triple slaying in November 2015. The Gadsden Times reports that Clara Edwards was among three people killed in a kidnapping and murder.

