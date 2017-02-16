Spotlight on: Tena King, King's Olive Oil
Tena King worked in education and with nonprofits for nearly 17 years before opening King's Olive Oil Company in Gadsden. King's Olive Oil Company was recently awarded "Alabama's Small Business of the Year" by the Business Council of Alabama and Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan 24
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan 24
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC