Spotlight on: Tena King, King's Olive Oil

Tena King worked in education and with nonprofits for nearly 17 years before opening King's Olive Oil Company in Gadsden. King's Olive Oil Company was recently awarded "Alabama's Small Business of the Year" by the Business Council of Alabama and Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

