Etowah County authorities announce 28...

Etowah County authorities announce 28-day crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alabama Live

Several Etowah County law enforcement agencies served notice today that February will see an significant uptick in coordination and cooperation between them as they target high crime areas. "If you break the law in this county, these officers are going to put your butt in jail," said Sheriff Todd Entrekin at a news conference this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12) 1 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 2
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 Helpplease 1
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan 23 amford9600 10
Serious women only need respond (Jul '11) Dec '16 leann 3
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec '16 Gsdman 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC