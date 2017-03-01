Attorneys: state should halt executio...

Attorneys: state should halt executions following "badly botched" lethal injection

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Alabama Live

Attorneys for death row inmate Robert Melson, the man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three employees during the robbery of a Gadsden Popeye's restaurant, say Alabama should not execute him until questions of "serious constitutional issues" regarding the state's lethal injection method and a "badly botched" execution are resolved. The court document filed with the Alabama Supreme Court earlier this month seeks to have the court delay the setting of an execution date for Melson.

