Attorneys: state should halt executions following "badly botched" lethal injection
Attorneys for death row inmate Robert Melson, the man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three employees during the robbery of a Gadsden Popeye's restaurant, say Alabama should not execute him until questions of "serious constitutional issues" regarding the state's lethal injection method and a "badly botched" execution are resolved. The court document filed with the Alabama Supreme Court earlier this month seeks to have the court delay the setting of an execution date for Melson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC