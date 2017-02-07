3 arrested on drug charges following ...

3 arrested on drug charges following overdose call

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Alabama Live

Sgt. Jay Freeman said the incident happened at 2:12 p.m. off River Oak Drive. A woman, who was reported to have overdosed on heroin, was treated and revived by medics at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12) Feb 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 Helpplease 1
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan 23 amford9600 10
Serious women only need respond (Jul '11) Dec '16 leann 3
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec '16 Gsdman 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Etowah County was issued at February 08 at 7:41PM CST

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC