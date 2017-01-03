Teens, get ready for "adulting" at Ja...

Teens, get ready for "adulting" at Jacksonville library

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Anniston Star

The Jacksonville Public Library is bringing people and information together in a new and different way with a series of four Saturday workshops called "Adulting 101." Young adults who are preparing for the transition to independence will find this program helpful in preparing for life's challenges, according to library director Barbara Rowell.

