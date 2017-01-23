Police: Man attempts to elude drug stop by crashing into house
Etowah County authorities say a Gadsden man attempted to elude authorities by striking the backside of a house in Attalla. Lewis Barnard Jones, 36, of Gadsden, faces two counts of drug possession, second degree promoting prison contraband, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
