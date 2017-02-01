Iceland is the star of photo exhibit, program
Photos taken in Iceland - "The Land of Fire and Ice" - by David and Lesa Cummings fill the walls of the Ayers Room in the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. They offer a preliminary education on this region before the Cummings' program on Iceland on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. The couple will share their experiences of this island of volcanoes and glaciers after touring Iceland's south coast last February, followed by the Northeast and mid-country route in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan 24
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan 24
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|New Etowah County Arrests and Mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Etowah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC