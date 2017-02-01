Iceland is the star of photo exhibit,...

Iceland is the star of photo exhibit, program

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Anniston Star

Photos taken in Iceland - "The Land of Fire and Ice" - by David and Lesa Cummings fill the walls of the Ayers Room in the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. They offer a preliminary education on this region before the Cummings' program on Iceland on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. The couple will share their experiences of this island of volcanoes and glaciers after touring Iceland's south coast last February, followed by the Northeast and mid-country route in September.

