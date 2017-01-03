Gadsden woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
Etowah County deputies have arrested and charged a woman with chemical endangerment of a child after she admitted to illegally using methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy. Felicia Megan Hansard, 23, of Gadsden is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
