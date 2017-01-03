Gadsden man arrested with 29 grams of meth, pot, gun
Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Commander Randall Johnson said William Cornelius, 33, of Gadsden, has been charged with meth trafficking, second degree marijuana possession, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. Cornelius was arrested on Dec. 28, 2016, when deputies went to a residence on Tarpley Drive in Gadsden to serve a warrant, Deputy Commander Phil Sims said.
