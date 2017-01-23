Dozens of firefighters and police escort Mount Olive Fire Chief back to Calhoun County
A portion of the motorcade escorting the body of Tracy Sanders home from UAB on Monday evening on U.S. 78. She had been killed Friday in a highway accident. A portion of the motorcade escorting the body of Tracy Sanders home from UAB on Monday evening on U.S. 78. She had been killed Friday in a highway accident.
