Alabama Attorney General seeks execution date for Gadsden fast food restaurant killer
The Alabama Attorney General's Office has asked the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate Robert Bryant Melson for the 1994 shooting deaths of three people during a fast food restaurant robbery in Gadsden. The request to the Supreme Court came from the Attorney General's office a few days ago, one court official said.
