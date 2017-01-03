3 confirmed dead after car goes into ...

3 confirmed dead after car goes into Black Creek in Gadsden

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Police have confirmed three fatalities -- two male victims and one female victim -- when a car when into the Black Creek after leaving Tuscaloosa Avenue. Police say a member of a work crew flagged down police after they found a burgundy car upside down in the Black Creek.

