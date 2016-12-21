Victim's son wins $1.25 million judgm...

Victim's son wins $1.25 million judgment against convicted killer

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Alabama Live

Etowah County Circuit Judge William Rhea rendered a summary judgment of $1,250,000 in damages on Oct. 26 to Michael Shawn Stone, the son of Carla Parton Smith, according to court records. Carla Smith's body was discovered Nov. 1, 2010, in the trunk of her blue Jaguar.

