Noccalula Falls Christmas light show extended
The Noccalula Falls light show normally ends Dec. 23 so Gadsden city workers can spend time with their families. But this year it's been extended to Dec. 30. Janet Terrance, Gadsden Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator, says it's partly to accommodate visitors coming to town this weekend who are normally not able to see it after Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy money
|Dec 14
|Desperate
|1
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec 11
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec 5
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|New Etowah County Arrests and Mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Etowah
|3
|payday loans monthly p... (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|hitcashnow
|7
|help!!!!! (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Mee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC