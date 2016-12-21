Noccalula Falls Christmas light show ...

Noccalula Falls Christmas light show extended

Saturday Dec 24

The Noccalula Falls light show normally ends Dec. 23 so Gadsden city workers can spend time with their families. But this year it's been extended to Dec. 30. Janet Terrance, Gadsden Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator, says it's partly to accommodate visitors coming to town this weekend who are normally not able to see it after Christmas.

