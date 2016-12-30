News you can use for December 30, 2016
A food pantry for those in need will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week at EaglePointe Church, 301 Henry Road, Jacksonville, behind Walmart. Call 256-365-1521 for more information.
