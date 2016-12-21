Judge awards $1.25M to heir of murder victim
Attorney Randy Phillips, of Gadsden, confirms he won a $1,250,000 wrongful death judgment against convicted murderer Roy Smith, of Attalla. Smith killed his wife, Carla, an emergency room nurse at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
