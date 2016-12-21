'I'm so proud of my city right now': Gadsden dedicates lynching marker
About 200 people gathered tonight in Gadsden to honor Bunk Richardson, a black man lynched 110 years ago, whose memory was memorialized with a historical marker. The ceremony took place in a building not far from the railroad bridge where a mob hanged Richardson after midnight on Feb. 11, 1906 in retaliation for the commutation of a death sentence against a man accused in the murder of a white woman a year earlier.
