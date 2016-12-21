A look at the new plan for the new Ox...

A look at the new plan for the new Oxford

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Anniston Star

If you live in Anniston's Golden Springs community or near South Quintard, along roads like Greenbrier Dear and Robertson, within spitting distance of Coleman Road, Gadsden State Community College's Ayers Campus, Hillyer Robinson Parkway or South Noble, be aware. You're on Oxford's map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easy money Dec 14 Desperate 1
Serious women only need respond (Jul '11) Dec 11 leann 3
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec 5 Gsdman 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Nov 24 Wildchild 1
New Etowah County Arrests and Mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Etowah 3
News payday loans monthly p... (Jan '12) Jul '16 hitcashnow 7
help!!!!! (May '16) Jul '16 Mee 2
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC