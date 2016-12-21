Three Killed in AL House Fire

Nov. 24--Fire engulfed the house at 35 Fambrough Drive when Etowah County Deputy Eric Johns, patrolling in the Whites Chapel Road area, discovered the fire, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said. "He tried to make entry, but the house was fully involved -- even a car in the carport was on fire -- and he couldn't," Entrekin said.

