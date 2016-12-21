Suspect arrested in string of Anniston convenience store robberies
A Gadsden woman was charged with three counts of robbery, in connection with a string of convenience store robberies earlier this month in Anniston, police said Wednesday. Anniston police on Tuesday arrested Precious Nichole Kidd, 21, in Etowah County.
