Police: Glencoe standoff ends with tear gas, arrest
A Glencoe woman is in custody following a three-hour armed standoff at an apartment complex located near a city park according to police. At around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the relative peace and quiet of Glencoe was shattered by the sudden appearance of black SUVs and sheriff's cruisers with lights and sirens rushing through the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy money
|Dec 14
|Desperate
|1
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec 11
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec 5
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov 24
|Wildchild
|1
|New Etowah County Arrests and Mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Etowah
|3
|payday loans monthly p... (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|hitcashnow
|7
|help!!!!! (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Mee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC