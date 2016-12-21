3 family members killed in east Alaba...

3 family members killed in east Alabama house fire

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Alabama Live

A father, mother and adult daughter were killed in an early morning house fire in Gadsden, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. The fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. in the Tidmore Bend community, at 35 Fambrough Drive, Gadsden, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

