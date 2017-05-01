N.C. brewer wins SBA Exporter of the Year award
Aviator Brewing Co. CEO Mark Doble was recently awarded by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2017 Exporter of the Year for North Carolina and the Southeast.
