Mom keeps spirits up as balloon volunteer while sailor son serves
"One day he slid me his Navy recruiter's card," she said, remembering his days in boot camp as "one of the most painful times of my life." But on this Memorial Day weekend, she's bursting with pride and sharing a ray of sunshine with visitors to the WRAL Freedom Balloon Festival .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees -
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Holly Springs Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|13
|Great Income Opportunities
|Mar '17
|Creswell Corporat...
|1
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC