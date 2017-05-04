Largest Class of Levine Scholars to J...

Largest Class of Levine Scholars to Join UNC Charlotte This Fall

May 2, 2017

May 2, 2017 - Twenty-three young leaders from high schools across the United States comprise the eighth, and largest, class of UNC Charlotte's Levine Scholars Program; they will join the University, starting this fall. This year's Levine Scholars includes 16 recipients from North Carolina and seven from out-of-state.

