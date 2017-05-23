Bob Owens of Bearing Arms' Untimely D...

Bob Owens of Bearing Arms' Untimely Death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: AmmoLand

It is with great shock and sadness that we have to report the death of our friend and Bearings Arms founder / editor, Bob Ownes. Bob was just 46. "The incident happened at about 10:54 a.m. on Monday when officers received a report of a gunshot victim near a stop sign at the intersection of Sequoia Ridge Drive and Judd Parkway in Fuquay-Varina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fuquay Varina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees - May 16 Joyce 1
Holly Springs Music Forum (Dec '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 13
Great Income Opportunities Mar '17 Creswell Corporat... 1
News Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06) Nov '16 Mama Jen 29
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Nov '16 vote hillary 2
Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15) Jul '16 DerpyGaming plays 2
See all Fuquay Varina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now

Fuquay Varina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fuquay Varina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Fuquay Varina, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC