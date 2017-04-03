Rescuers search for hours for a kayak...

Rescuers search for hours for a kayaker who left his group and took a taxi home

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

When a kayaker went missing after nightfall Saturday on the Neuse River in Johnston County, first responders from across the region descended on the stretch of river near Clayton in boats, cars and a helicopter. They searched from about 9 p.m. to 2 a.m..

