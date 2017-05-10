Fuquay-Varina Subway manager charged with sexually assaulting 3 female employees
Garfield A. Oates, 38, of Angier, was charged with three counts of sexual battery, according to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. On Feb. 11, a woman who used to work at the restaurant reported that Oates has sexually assaulted her while she worked there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holly Springs Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|13
|Great Income Opportunities
|Mar '17
|Creswell Corporat...
|1
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC