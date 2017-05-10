Fuquay-Varina Subway manager charged ...

Fuquay-Varina Subway manager charged with sexually assaulting 3 female employees

Friday Apr 21

Garfield A. Oates, 38, of Angier, was charged with three counts of sexual battery, according to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. On Feb. 11, a woman who used to work at the restaurant reported that Oates has sexually assaulted her while she worked there.

Fuquay Varina, NC

