Domestic violence homicides could be tried as first-degree murder cases under bill
Now, North Carolina lawmakers are considering whether to make some domestic violence homicides a more serious crime. To convict someone of first-degree murder in North Carolina, prosecutors usually must prove premeditation, meaning the person thought about what he or she was doing before carrying out the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holly Springs Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|13
|Great Income Opportunities
|Mar 15
|Creswell Corporat...
|1
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC