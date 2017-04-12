12-year-old shot in Fuquay-Varina
Officials say sometime before 9 p.m., an 11 year-old and a 12 year-old were playing with a gun when it discharged accidentally, striking the 12 year-old on Fishing Court outside Fuquay-Varina.
