12-year-old boy accidentally shot while playing with gun
Local media outlets report the boy and an 11-year-old girl were playing with the gun Friday night at a home near the town of Fuquay-Varina when it fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holly Springs Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|13
|Great Income Opportunities
|Mar '17
|Creswell Corporat...
|1
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC