From sleepy community to boomtown, Fuquay-Varina studying ways to ease traffic congestion
While the growth is good in many ways - the town has about 28,000 residents now - it's creating some challenges for the town in terms of traffic congestion. Resident Quaneisha Corbett said she wonders if the roads around the town can keep up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
|Mikey Blight
|Sep '16
|Phoenix
|1
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC