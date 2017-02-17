Prison ministry Matthew 25 Center close to opening, hosting fundraiser banquet -
In 2008, the state opened the Tabor Correction Institution in Tabor City, and, since that time, a group of Christians have had a burden for the families whose lives have been disrupted by the incarceration of a loved one. "It's usually the male breadwinner who is in prison," said Bladen County resident Wilbur Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
|Mikey Blight
|Sep '16
|Phoenix
|1
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC