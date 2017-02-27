Meadow View mourns death of assistant principal
Debbie Hardin, 57, died in a car crash late Sunday coming home from visiting her daughter in Matthews, said Highway Patrol Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
|Mikey Blight
|Sep '16
|Phoenix
|1
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC