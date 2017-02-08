Man charged with murder after Raleigh...

Man charged with murder after Raleigh stabbing victim dies

Monday Feb 6 Read more: WBTV

Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in a news release Monday morning that 48-year-old Thomas Allen Scotland Sr. of Raleigh died from his stab wounds Sunday. Hourigan said 56-year-old Ronnie Lee Simmons of Fuquay-Varina was initially charged with assault after the stabbing early Saturday.

