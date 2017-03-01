Anonymous tip leads to removal of 30 dogs from Fuquay-Varina home
The Wake County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip on Feb. 7 about a home at 306 Depot Street. According to a search warrant, the caller believed there was an elderly woman living with her daughter and at least eight dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
|Mikey Blight
|Sep '16
|Phoenix
|1
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC