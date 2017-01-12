Camden OKs permit for solar farm

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Advance

At a meeting last week, the Camden Board of Commissioners approved a special use permit for a 5-megawatt solar farm facility to be built in Shiloh Township. SunEnergy1, which currently operates solar farm projects in Currituck and Pasquotank counties, will build the facility.

