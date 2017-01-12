Camden OKs permit for solar farm
At a meeting last week, the Camden Board of Commissioners approved a special use permit for a 5-megawatt solar farm facility to be built in Shiloh Township. SunEnergy1, which currently operates solar farm projects in Currituck and Pasquotank counties, will build the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
|Mikey Blight
|Sep '16
|Phoenix
|1
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC