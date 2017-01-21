A fun evening with UMO

A fun evening with UMO

Jan 21, 2017

The University of Mount Olive Office of Alumni Relations will host an evening of dinner, dancing, and live music on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at The Farm, 215 Batten Road, Selma. Conveniently situated near Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Smithfield, Zebulon, Dunn, Cary, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Benson, Wilson and Goldsboro, The Farm is the area's premier events venue.

