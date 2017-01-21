A fun evening with UMO
The University of Mount Olive Office of Alumni Relations will host an evening of dinner, dancing, and live music on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at The Farm, 215 Batten Road, Selma. Conveniently situated near Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Smithfield, Zebulon, Dunn, Cary, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Benson, Wilson and Goldsboro, The Farm is the area's premier events venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Fuquay Varina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Mama Jen
|29
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|2
|sheila miller
|Oct '16
|employee
|2
|K & T Construction (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|JGG
|9
|Mikey Blight
|Sep '16
|Phoenix
|1
|Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|DerpyGaming plays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC