International Space Station makes app...

International Space Station makes appearance Thursday in clear NC skies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: WRAL.com

The football-field-sized space station will appear midway up the southwestern sky at 5:51 p.m. and disappear on the northeastern horizon 4 minutes later. If you are standing in front of the WRAL studios for the tower lighting tonight, look in the direction of the Mission Valley shopping center behind the station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fuquay Varina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen dies in wreck (Oct '06) Nov '16 Mama Jen 29
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 vote hillary 2
sheila miller Oct '16 employee 2
K & T Construction (Oct '10) Oct '16 JGG 9
Mikey Blight Sep '16 Phoenix 1
Lookin for horny girls skype name zack moon (Jan '15) Jul '16 DerpyGaming plays 2
See all Fuquay Varina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fuquay Varina Forum Now

Fuquay Varina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fuquay Varina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fuquay Varina, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,183

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC