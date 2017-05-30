Young Fulton resident injured in crash
A Fulton resident received minor injuries in a crash reported at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. Tayton R. Bonner, 15, was transported by Callaway EMS to University Hospital in Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fulton man arrested for child porn (Jun '12)
|May 23
|QMoney
|2
|On the list
|Mar '17
|T A Wyman
|1
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb '17
|Curious
|1
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Happy wife
|2
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
|Info on Faye and Bobby Fletcher (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wva304
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC