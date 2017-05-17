Woman arrested after threats made
A Fulton woman was arrested Friday after deputies responded to the suspect threatening others with a knife, according to Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism. Stephanie Hope, 31, was booked and processed for felony unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault, Chism said.
