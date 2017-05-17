Woman arrested after threats made

Woman arrested after threats made

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Fulton Sun

A Fulton woman was arrested Friday after deputies responded to the suspect threatening others with a knife, according to Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism. Stephanie Hope, 31, was booked and processed for felony unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault, Chism said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO landscaper 10 hr ourexperience 5
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o Mon Pie pan 2
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) May 13 donalds nukes 13
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO May 12 columbia resident 3
Brittney johnson May 10 Guest 1
blonde girl at Columbia residence inn May 3 Casey 2
Is it an insult to mexicans to be called an Aztec? Apr 26 TexanAmerican 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC