Three arrested after Tuesday incidents
Callaway County Sheriff's officials reported the following crimes Wednesday: Two Columbia residents, Andrea Martin, 41, and Robert Gibson, 41, were arrested Tuesday. At 8:06 p.m., a deputy was traveling on Route HH northwest of Fulton and observed a southbound vehicle being operated by Martin.
