SERVE to plant memorial garden

Tanner Bowser, left, son of Mary Alice Bowser, and SERVE, Inc. Executive Director Steve Mallinckrodt break ground Friday on the Mary Alice McCray Bowser Memorial Monarch Habitat. Family, friends and coworkers gathered around as Mary Alice Bowser's son Tanner Bowser dug a shovel into the damp ground and removed a rich pile of earth.

